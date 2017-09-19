Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Convicted church killer wants to fire Jewish, Indian lawyers

Convicted church killer wants to fire Jewish, Indian lawyers

By: Associated Press September 19, 2017

A white supremacist who was sentenced to death in the 2015 massacre of nine black worshippers has told a federal appeals court he wants to fire his appellate attorneys because one of them is Jewish and the other is Indian-American. In a handwritten request filed Monday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo