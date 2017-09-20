Driver gets $100,000 in Poplar Bluff crash

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A southeast Missouri man injured in an October 2014 collision in Poplar Bluff has settled a lawsuit against the other driver for $100,000, the limit of her insurance liability policy. According to the suit, Golden Leroy Lundry, was driving his 2000 Honda Accord on westbound U.S. 60-Pine Boulevard. That’s when a 1999 Chevrolet Venture traveling in ...