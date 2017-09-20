Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Driver gets $100,000 in Poplar Bluff crash

Driver gets $100,000 in Poplar Bluff crash

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly September 20, 2017

A southeast Missouri man injured in an October 2014 collision in Poplar Bluff has settled a lawsuit against the other driver for $100,000, the limit of her insurance liability policy. According to the suit, Golden Leroy Lundry, was driving his 2000 Honda Accord on westbound U.S. 60-Pine Boulevard. That’s when a 1999 Chevrolet Venture traveling in ...
