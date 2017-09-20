Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Palestinian rights groups hand dossier on Israel to court

Palestinian rights groups hand dossier on Israel to court

By: Associated Press September 20, 2017

Palestinian human rights lawyers and activists on Wednesday handed a 700-page dossier to the International Criminal Court alleging that Israeli authorities are responsible for crimes including apartheid and persecution in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The documents are an attempt to provide evidence for an ongoing preliminary probe opened in 2015 by prosecutors at ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo