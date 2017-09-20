Study: Most states would take a hit from GOP health bill

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Most states would take a stiff budgetary hit if the latest Senate GOP health care bill becomes law, according to an independent analysis released Wednesday. That would likely result in more uninsured Americans. The study by the consulting firm Avalere Health found that the Graham-Cassidy bill would lead to an overall $215 billion cut to states ...