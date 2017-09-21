Quantcast
Case against library worker raises First Amendment concerns

Case against library worker raises First Amendment concerns

By: Jessica Shumaker September 21, 2017

A Kansas City Municipal Court judge has acquitted a library employee accused of interfering with the arrest of a man who questioned a former U.S. envoy at a public event. After a nearly five-hour trial Sept. 8 that stretched into the evening, Judge Joseph H. Locascio found in favor of Steven Woolfolk, director of programming and ...
