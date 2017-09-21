Education Secy DeVos uses her private plane for work travel

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos uses a private jet to fly around the country to tour schools and attend other work events on her own dime, according to her office. Education Department Press Secretary Liz Hill said in a statement to The Associated Press that DeVos travels "on personally-owned aircraft" at zero cost to taxpayers. Speaking with ...