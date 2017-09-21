Firm: Missouri lot where body found should’ve been checked

Officials of a private firm operating Kansas City International Airport’s parking lots say the lot where a man’s remains sat undiscovered for eight months was supposed to be checked every night.

Airport police found the body of Randy Potter, 53, in a pickup truck in Economy Lot B last week, when someone called to report a bad smell. Potter’s parking pass was dated Jan. 17. Kansas City police said it appears Potter died by suicide but provided no details.

City officials and representatives with private firm SP+ said they’re investigating how Potter’s truck remained in the lot for so long.

The airport’s contract with SP+ requires a license plate inventory of all vehicles in the lots every night. An operations manual describes how the inventory can help parking attendants enter a customer’s license plate number into the firm’s computer system to see the exact date the vehicle entered the lot and if the vehicle was parked in the same space during each inventory.

Potter’s family said that when they went to the airport parking lots in January to search for the missing man, they gave Potter’s license plate number to parking staff and airport police, who assured them the lots were checked regularly and that his truck would be found if it was there.

It’s unclear if Potter’s vehicle was ever recorded in an inventory.

“SP+ manages all 25,000 (approximately) parking spaces at Kansas City International Airport, including the nearly 5,917 spaces in Economy Lot B, which does not have a maximum time limit for parking,” said a statement provided by SP+. “This incident is under investigation and we are working with airport authorities.”

Councilwoman Teresa Loar said she’s concerned about how the firm the parking lots are being run.

“I don’t want people thinking they can do this on a regular basis,” Loar said. “And not just what happened in this case, but hiding anything out there.”

Potter’s relatives said they’re angry more wasn’t done to find their loved one sooner.

“How many thousands of people drove by the vehicle? How many people walked by?” said Melissa Alderman, Potter’s niece. “It’s disgusting. And it’s infuriating. It’s a total disregard for human life.”