Firm: Missouri lot where body found should’ve been checked

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Officials of a private firm operating Kansas City International Airport's parking lots say the lot where a man's remains sat undiscovered for eight months was supposed to be checked every night. Airport police found the body of Randy Potter, 53, in a pickup truck in Economy Lot B last week, when someone called to report a ...