Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / ACLU sues St. Louis over treatment of protesters

ACLU sues St. Louis over treatment of protesters

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press September 22, 2017

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis on Friday over what it called "unlawful and unconstitutional action" during demonstrations that followed the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man. The suit accuses police of misconduct by using chemical weapons, interfering ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo