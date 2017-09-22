ACLU sues St. Louis over treatment of protesters

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis on Friday over what it called "unlawful and unconstitutional action" during demonstrations that followed the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man. The suit accuses police of misconduct by using chemical weapons, interfering ...