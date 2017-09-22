Quantcast
Maron Marvel expands to St. Louis

By: Staff Report September 22, 2017

Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy added St. Louis attorney Ben Thames as part of its recent expansion. The Delaware-based firm, which primarily handles high stakes toxic tort litigation, added 13 attorneys to the firm along with their paralegals and staff. The growth, which also added lawyers from Chicago, expands the firm into two new states, ...
