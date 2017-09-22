Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Presiding judge gives update on courthouse security

Presiding judge gives update on courthouse security

By: Jessica Shumaker September 22, 2017

16th Circuit officials heard an update Friday on talks to increase security measures for attorneys at Jackson County courthouses. At the court en banc meeting, Presiding Judge John Torrence said discussion at a September 8 meeting between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the court and the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association centered on the positives and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo