Verdict prompts Missouri prisons to go smoke free

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

All Missouri correctional facilities must go smoke free within six months, according to an order filed Thursday. The decision is the result of a lawsuit filed by an inmate, which led to an $111,000 jury verdict against the state earlier this year. Ecclesiastical Denzel Washington alleged that he was subjected secondhand smoke while incarcerated at Crossroads ...