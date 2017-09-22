Quantcast
Home / Local / Verdict prompts Missouri prisons to go smoke free

Verdict prompts Missouri prisons to go smoke free

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 22, 2017

All Missouri correctional facilities must go smoke free within six months, according to an order filed Thursday. The decision is the result of a lawsuit filed by an inmate, which led to an $111,000 jury verdict against the state earlier this year. Ecclesiastical Denzel Washington alleged that he was subjected secondhand smoke while incarcerated at Crossroads ...
