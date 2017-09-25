Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Police defend their actions in Missouri protest arrests
Two St. Louis-area police agencies are defending their actions in arresting nearly two dozen protesters at a mall amid complaints that the demonstrators were taken down forcefully, including a female pastor allegedly put in a chokehold. A protest Saturday at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights, Missouri, was one of several since mid-September, when a ...