Appeals court: Singapore blogger should be granted US asylum

A federal immigration appeals court has upheld a Chicago immigration judge’s decision to grant asylum to a young blogger from Singapore, attorneys announced Tuesday, saying they expect the 18-year-old to be released from U.S. custody “very soon.”

The Board of Immigration Appeals agreed in a decision — issued last week and received by attorneys Tuesday — that Amos Yee had a “well-founded fear” of being persecuted upon return to Singapore. The board determined that the Chicago judge correctly relied on expert and witness testimony in asylum proceedings earlier this year. U.S. Department of Homeland Security attorneys opposed Yee’s asylum bid.

The teen’s online posts mocking and criticizing the city-state’s government have twice landed him in a Singapore jail. He left his homeland in December with the intention of seeking U.S. asylum, but immigration agents took him into custody at O’Hare International Airport. He has remained behind bars during the proceedings.

Attorney Sandra Grossman anticipated that Yee, in custody at a county jail outside Chicago, could be released at “any time.”

“We welcome the board’s decision and we welcome it because it’s a decision that’s grounded in law and in fact,” she said. “He was persecuted because of political beliefs.”

With asylum status, Yee would be eligible to apply for a green card in a year, attorneys said.

In closed-door proceedings, DHS attorneys had said Yee’s asylum case didn’t qualify as persecution based on political beliefs. DHS didn’t immediately return a message left Tuesday. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman didn’t immediately have comment.

Yee, an atheist, was accused of hurting the religious feelings of Muslims and Christians in Singapore. Many of his explicit social media and blog entries criticized Singapore’s leaders, something that is discouraged there. He ignited controversy in 2015 after posting a fiery video about Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew just after his death.

In March, Judge Samuel Cole in Chicago concluded that Yee had met the burden of showing “he suffered past persecution on account of his political opinion and has a well-founded fear of future persecution in Singapore.” The judge said the aim of jailing Yee in Singapore at such a young age was to stifle his political speech.

Singapore’s government criticized the March decision, with the Ministry of Home Affairs saying the U.S. “allows such hate speech under the rubric of freedom of speech.”

Yee told The Associated Press in a phone interview from jail this year that he feared returning to Singapore, but that he would continue to speak out. Yee has been outspoken from a young age, winning a local filmmaking prize at age 13.