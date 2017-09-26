Appeals court: Singapore blogger should be granted US asylum

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal immigration appeals court has upheld a Chicago immigration judge's decision to grant asylum to a young blogger from Singapore, attorneys announced Tuesday, saying they expect the 18-year-old to be released from U.S. custody "very soon." The Board of Immigration Appeals agreed in a decision — issued last week and received by attorneys Tuesday — ...