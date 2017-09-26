Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Little Rock 9 commemorate anniversary of school integration

Little Rock 9 commemorate anniversary of school integration

By: Associated Press September 26, 2017

Former President Bill Clinton told surviving members of the Little Rock Nine on Monday that they could wear dancing shoes to celebrate their integration of Central High School but must be ready to don marching boots as struggles for equality continue. Inside the school's auditorium — 60 years after nine black students had to be escorted ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo