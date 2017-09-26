Little Rock 9 commemorate anniversary of school integration

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Former President Bill Clinton told surviving members of the Little Rock Nine on Monday that they could wear dancing shoes to celebrate their integration of Central High School but must be ready to don marching boots as struggles for equality continue. Inside the school's auditorium — 60 years after nine black students had to be escorted ...