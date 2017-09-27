Introducing our In-House Counsel of the Year awards

Whether they are called the general counsel, chief legal officer, director of legal affairs or just the lawyer down the hall who knows how to get things done, in-house counsel often labor outside the limelight.

They quietly address their companies’ legal needs and, with any luck, head off new issues before they begin.

Through our annual Corporate Counsel Desk Book and ongoing series of Corporate Counsel Roundtable discussions throughout the state, Missouri Lawyers Weekly has always acknowledged the critical role these attorneys play to their employers and to the legal community at large.

In 2016, we unveiled a Corporate Counsel award as part of our annual Missouri Lawyers Awards. Now we’re taking our recognition to the next step with our inaugural In-House Counsel of the Year awards.

This year, we recognize 22 honorees. These lawyers, in a broad range of industries and at varying stages of their careers, serve employers large and small, famous and private. What they have in common is a commitment to excellence and dedication to their clients.

The breakfast awards event will be held at The Clayton Plaza Hotel on Nov. 3.

Public Company

Jeffrey Groves, senior vice president of legal and general counsel, O’Reilly Auto Parts

Kara Larson, assistant general counsel, Kansas City Power & Light

Desiree Peri, vice president and assistant general counsel, Charter Communications

Cathi Ponciroli, associate general counsel, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Craig Rosenthal, senior vice president, law – corporate and employment, Altice USA

Gina Srivastava, vice president and deputy general counsel, H&R Block

Leonard Wagner, associate general counsel, Kansas City Southern Railway

Private Company with annual revenues up to $500 million

Patrick O’Leary, vice president and general counsel, The Bar Plan

Vivek Puri, vice president and general counsel, Puri Group of Enterprises Inc.

Private Company with annual revenues over $500 million

Brian E. Gardner, executive vice president and general counsel, Hallmark Cards

Matt Geekie, senior vice president, secretary and general counsel, Graybar Electric Co. Inc.

Christopher Lewis, principle and general counsel, Edward Jones

Crystal Saling, corporate attorney, The Doe Run Resources Corp.

Timothy Triplett, general counsel, Black & Veatch

Nonprofit or Government Organization

John Black, general counsel, City Utilities of Springfield

Lisa Braun, assistant vice chancellor and associate general counsel, Washington University

Mark Falkowski, general counsel, Columbia College

Healthcare Organization

Charity Elmer, senior vice president and general counsel, CoxHealth

Jacquelynn Richmond, vice president and assistant general counsel, Mercy

Rising Star

Nicholas Hendon, deputy general counsel and vice president, epoxy, Olin Corp.

Molly Jones, assistant general counsel, litigation, Monsanto Company

Lifetime Achievement