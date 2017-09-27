Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Justices grant execution stay to consider juror racial bias
The U.S. Supreme Court granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia inmate whose attorneys argue that the 59-year-old black man's death sentence was tainted by a juror's racial bias. Keith Leroy Tharpe, known as "Bo," was set to be put to death at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the state prison by injection of ...