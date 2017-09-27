Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Justices grant execution stay to consider juror racial bias

Justices grant execution stay to consider juror racial bias

By: Associated Press September 27, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia inmate whose attorneys argue that the 59-year-old black man's death sentence was tainted by a juror's racial bias. Keith Leroy Tharpe, known as "Bo," was set to be put to death at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the state prison by injection of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo