Officials say no hate crime charges in transgender teen's grisly killing

Officials say no hate crime charges in transgender teen’s grisly killing

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press September 27, 2017

Authorities say her eyes were gouged out and her genitals stabbed, but that the death of transgender teenager whose burned remains were found near the mobile home of one of her alleged killers in rural southern Missouri, her bones discarded in a chicken coop, was not a hate crime. The remains of the 17-year-old transgender girl ...
