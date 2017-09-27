St. Louis protesters demand independent police tactics probe

Protesters are demanding an independent investigation into the arrest of 22 people Saturday at a popular mall in suburban St. Louis.

Protesters packed a St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday night to make the case for the investigation. Police have defended the arrests at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights, saying demonstrators got out of hand.

One speaker, Al Gerber, told the council “all the violence” came from police.

After the meeting, Council Chairman Sam Page said it’s unclear which officers did what and how much the county can do, since the police came from multiple agencies.

The demonstrators were protesting the Sept. 15 acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former police officer, in the killing of a black man.