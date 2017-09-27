St. Louis protesters demand independent police tactics probe

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Protesters are demanding an independent investigation into the arrest of 22 people Saturday at a popular mall in suburban St. Louis. Protesters packed a St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday night to make the case for the investigation. Police have defended the arrests at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights, saying demonstrators got out of ...