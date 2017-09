Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

On a May morning in 1990, Marlene Warren answered her front door in an upscale Florida suburb to find a clown in an orange wig, red nose and white face paint, handing her carnations and foil balloons. "How pretty!" she exclaimed. The clown then pulled a gun, shot Warren in the face and drove away. She died ...