Construction worker nets $500K after fall from roof

A workers’ compensation dispute over whether a man’s tumble from a rooftop had been caused by a seizure has ended in a half-million dollar settlement. “Everyone knew he was injured in the course and scope of his employment,” said Ryan Murphy who represented the claimant. “Seizures are considered idiopathic conditions innate to the person. That is ...