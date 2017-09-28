Court to rule when lawyer says ‘guilty,’ but client objects

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The lawyer for a Louisiana man facing murder charges decided to concede the man's guilt in the hope of sparing him the death penalty. The client, lawyer Larry English told jurors in his opening argument, "committed these crimes." But there was a problem: Defendant Robert McCoy repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and objected to the lawyer's approach. Now the ...