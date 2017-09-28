Quantcast
Legal Aid receives $190K grant for neighborhood project

By: Staff Report September 28, 2017

Legal Aid of Western Missouri will receive a $190,420 Pro Bono Innovation Fund Grant from the Legal Services Corp. The grant will fund Legal Aid’s Adopt a Neighborhood project, which pairs attorneys from Kansas City’s largest law firms with urban neighborhoods to provide free legal services. Under a previous grant, the program enrolled seven private law firms, ...
