Legal Aid receives $190K grant for neighborhood project

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Legal Aid of Western Missouri will receive a $190,420 Pro Bono Innovation Fund Grant from the Legal Services Corp. The grant will fund Legal Aid’s Adopt a Neighborhood project, which pairs attorneys from Kansas City’s largest law firms with urban neighborhoods to provide free legal services. Under a previous grant, the program enrolled seven private law firms, ...