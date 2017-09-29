Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
ACLU sues St. Louis police over handling of 2015 protest
For the second time in a week, St. Louis police are facing a lawsuit from the ACLU over the handling of protests after the fatal shooting of a black suspect. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the latest lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court stems from a protest in 2015 after the death of Mansur ...