Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / ACLU sues St. Louis police over handling of 2015 protest

ACLU sues St. Louis police over handling of 2015 protest

By: Associated Press September 29, 2017

For the second time in a week, St. Louis police are facing a lawsuit from the ACLU over the handling of protests after the fatal shooting of a black suspect. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the latest lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court stems from a protest in 2015 after the death of Mansur ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo