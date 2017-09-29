At high court and others, Trump reverses legal course

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Backing employers over employees. Backing the state of Ohio over groups involved in voter registration. Backing a narrow reading of a sexual discrimination law over a broad one. Those are just some of the legal about-faces President Donald Trump's administration is making at the Supreme Court and in lower courts. The Trump administration has found itself in ...