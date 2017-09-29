Hawk elected president of Governmental Consultants

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Shanon M. Hawk, of Armstrong Teasdale in Jefferson City, has been elected president of the Missouri Society of Governmental Consultants. The organization is designed to assist registered lobbyists in monitoring ethics and lobby regulations, actions by the Missouri Ethics Commission and to provide ethics compliance training. Hawk has been actively involved with the society for more than ...