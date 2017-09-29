Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Hawk elected president of Governmental Consultants

Hawk elected president of Governmental Consultants

By: Staff Report September 29, 2017

Shanon M. Hawk, of Armstrong Teasdale in Jefferson City, has been elected president of the Missouri Society of Governmental Consultants. The organization is designed to assist registered lobbyists in monitoring ethics and lobby regulations, actions by the Missouri Ethics Commission and to provide ethics compliance training. Hawk has been actively involved with the society for more than ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo