Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Nebraska court ends beer sales near South Dakota reservation

Nebraska court ends beer sales near South Dakota reservation

By: Associated Press September 29, 2017

Four Nebraska beer stores criticized for selling millions of cans each year to an American Indian reservation where alcohol is banned will remain closed after the state Supreme Court on Friday rejected their appeal. The court thwarted the last-ditch effort to resume beer sales in Whiteclay, Nebraska, a tiny village on the border of South Dakota's ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo