Abortion case transferred to Supreme Court

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Missouri appeals court has transferred a woman’s lawsuit challenging the state’s Informed Consent Law regarding abortion to the Missouri Supreme Court for review. The Western District Court of Appeals on Tuesday transferred the case of Mary Doe, who filed the suit against government officials including Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Joshua Hawley after she ...