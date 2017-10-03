Case.net access restored after outage

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A network outage shut down access to the Missouri court system’s website and its electronic filing system, Case.net, for most of Tuesday before being restored around 2:30 p.m. The outage began Tuesday morning, making it impossible to check dockets or access electronically filed case documents and leaving court officials with limited access to email. It was ...