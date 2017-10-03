Clay County collector can’t bar couple from tax sale

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Missouri appeals court has ordered the Clay County collector to allow a Kansas City North couple to participate in future tax sales as long as they remain qualified bidders. The couple, Joel and Dawn Yoest, appealed a Clay County Circuit Court judgment dismissing their petition for a writ of mandamus against Clay County Collector of ...