Travel ban lawsuits filed by legal center, Muslim advocates

A coalition of Muslim and Iranian-American advocates and a nonpartisan legal institute filed the first lawsuits against the Trump administration's new travel restrictions for citizens of eight countries, including Iran, that were announced late last month. The lawsuits were filed Monday in federal courts in New York and Maryland. The Trump administration in September announced the most ...