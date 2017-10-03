Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Travel ban lawsuits filed by legal center, Muslim advocates

Travel ban lawsuits filed by legal center, Muslim advocates

By: Associated Press October 3, 2017

A coalition of Muslim and Iranian-American advocates and a nonpartisan legal institute filed the first lawsuits against the Trump administration's new travel restrictions for citizens of eight countries, including Iran, that were announced late last month. The lawsuits were filed Monday in federal courts in New York and Maryland. The Trump administration in September announced the most ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo