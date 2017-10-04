Quantcast
Local / 143 arrested after protest blocks St. Louis highway traffic

By: Associated Press October 4, 2017

Police arrested 143 people after protesters blocked traffic on a busy highway near downtown St. Louis as part of the ongoing demonstrations against the acquittal of a white former police officer in the 2011 killing of a black man. Protesters gathered Tuesday evening and marched to Interstate 64, where some walked onto the roadway and blocked ...
