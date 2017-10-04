Corporate Counsel Round Table- St. Louis

- Event Information
- Panelists
- Sponsor
- Register
2016 Corporate Counsel Round Table
Four Seasons, Saint Louis, Mo.
November 10, 2016
5 p.m. – Panel Discussion
6 p.m. – Networking Reception
Individual Tickets: $35*
CORPORATE SPONSORS:
2015 Corporate Counsel Round Table | Saint Louis
2014 Corporate Counsel Round Table | Saint Louis
Round Table Panelists
*Monica Allen, General Counsel, Washington University*
*Brian Brink, Deputy General Counsel, Schnucks Market Inc.*
*Thomas Buckley, General Counsel, Archdiocese of St. Louis*
*Toni Douaihy, Vice President & Assistant General Counsel, Macy’s*
*Jennifer Woods, Senior Assistant General Counsel, Monsanto*
Sponsorship Opportunities
Presenting Sponsor
Presenting Sponsor
• Top honors in all promotional materials
• Back cover of event program
• 60-second welcome video shown at the event
• Recognition from the stage
• Full-page ad in Missouri Lawyers Weekly in November
• Top leaderboard banner on MLM homepage for 30 days in November
• Four complimentary event tickets
• Opportunity to provide leave-behind gifts and materials for attendees
• Networking opportunities with panelists and attendees
• Half-page ad in 2015 Corporate Counsel Desk Book
Event Sponsor
Event Sponsor
• Recognition in all event promotional materials
• Recognition from the stage
• Four complimentary event tickets
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Mid-page medium display banner on MLM homepage for 30 days in November
• Opportunity to provide leave-behind gifts and materials for attendees
• Networking opportunities with panelists and attendees
• Full-page ad in Missouri Lawyers Weekly in November
• Third-page ad in 2015 Corporate Counsel Desk Book
Patron Sponsor
Patron Sponsor
• 10 event tickets
• Recognition from the stage
• Recognition in promotional materials
• Quarter-page ad in event program
• Quarter-page ad in Missouri Lawyers Weekly
FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 314-558-3257