Corporate Counsel Round Table- St. Louis

• Top honors in all promotional materials

• Back cover of event program

• 60-second welcome video shown at the event

• Recognition from the stage

• Full-page ad in Missouri Lawyers Weekly in November

• Top leaderboard banner on MLM homepage for 30 days in November

• Four complimentary event tickets

• Opportunity to provide leave-behind gifts and materials for attendees

• Networking opportunities with panelists and attendees

• Half-page ad in 2015 Corporate Counsel Desk Book