‘I wasn’t ready to die,’ says Vegas victim from hospital bed

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel. The 43-year-old Los Angeles nurse can hardly believe she's alive. In the past 48 hours, she said, her life has ...