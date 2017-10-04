Supreme Court hears new challenge to felon gun ban

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court has had little difficulty in the past denying felons the right to possess firearms. Now the court is considering the question again — this time involving a self-described former “hippie” turned “pillar of his community.” Jack B. Alpert pleaded guilty to a state charge of drug possession in 1970 and a similar ...