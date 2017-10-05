Judge intends to dismiss 2nd suit against Black Lives Matter

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge says he intends to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Black Lives Matter and several movement leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last year. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson issued that warning in an order Wednesday, less than a week after ruling ...