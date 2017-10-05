Man gets $1.1M after being hit next to stalled car

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 41-year-old St. Louis man who suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures when he was hit by a motorist has agreed to settle his claim against the driver for $1.1 million. Corey Randle was traveling on westbound Gravois Road just past Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County when his 1996 Jeep Cherokee stalled ...