Trump offers Supreme Court way out of travel ban case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Trump administration on Thursday offered the Supreme Court a way out of ruling on the travel ban controversy, over the objection of the policy's opponents. In a letter to the court, the administration's chief Supreme Court lawyer told the justices they should dismiss the case, now that the version of the travel ban they had ...