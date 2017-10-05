Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump offers Supreme Court way out of travel ban case

Trump offers Supreme Court way out of travel ban case

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press October 5, 2017

The Trump administration on Thursday offered the Supreme Court a way out of ruling on the travel ban controversy, over the objection of the policy's opponents. In a letter to the court, the administration's chief Supreme Court lawyer told the justices they should dismiss the case, now that the version of the travel ban they had ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo