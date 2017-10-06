15-year inter-Baptist legal struggle nearing end

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

After 15 years, lawsuits in two counties and six trips to the Court to Appeals, a fight over the governance of several entities affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention may have reached the beginning of the end. The declaratory judgment, filed in Cole County Circuit Court in 2002, originally alleged that five subsidiary entities of the ...