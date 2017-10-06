Boone County judge aims to relieve public defender shortage

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A judge in central Missouri has appointed nearly 40 private attorneys to represent criminal defendants after announcing last week that the public defenders' office needs assistance. Boone County Presiding Judge Kevin Crane announced Sept. 27 that the public defenders' office needs help. Public defenders have more representation requests than they can fulfill because of stricter limitations ...