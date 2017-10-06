Quantcast
Boone County judge aims to relieve public defender shortage

By: Associated Press October 6, 2017

A judge in central Missouri has appointed nearly 40 private attorneys to represent criminal defendants after announcing last week that the public defenders' office needs assistance. Boone County Presiding Judge Kevin Crane announced Sept. 27 that the public defenders' office needs help. Public defenders have more representation requests than they can fulfill because of stricter limitations ...
