Home / Local / Former Dent County deputy sentenced to death in double killing

Former Dent County deputy sentenced to death in double killing

By: Associated Press October 6, 2017

A former sheriff's deputy and Missouri correctional officer who killed his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in a child custody dispute has been sentenced to death. Judge Kelly Wayne Parker on Friday sentenced Marvin Rice to death for killing his ex-girlfriend, Annette Durham, in 2011. Rice was sentenced to life in prison for killing Dunham's boyfriend, Steven ...
