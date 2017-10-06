Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri man pleads guilty to federal charge in wife’s death

Missouri man pleads guilty to federal charge in wife’s death

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press October 6, 2017

A Missouri man already serving 20 years in state prison for killing his wife pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge expected to add more years to his time behind bars. Clay Waller, 45, entered the plea to one count of interstate domestic violence. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in an agreement with ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo