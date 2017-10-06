Missouri man pleads guilty to federal charge in wife’s death

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Missouri man already serving 20 years in state prison for killing his wife pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge expected to add more years to his time behind bars. Clay Waller, 45, entered the plea to one count of interstate domestic violence. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in an agreement with ...