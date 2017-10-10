At somber hall, people retrieve items lost in Vegas shooting

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

They came quietly, in a steady stream looking for purses, wallets and cellphones. One person searched for a treasured wedding bracelet. After the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, concertgoers and family members of those who attended a country music festival that ended in death for dozens of people sought Monday to recover belongings left ...