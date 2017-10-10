Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
At somber hall, people retrieve items lost in Vegas shooting
They came quietly, in a steady stream looking for purses, wallets and cellphones. One person searched for a treasured wedding bracelet. After the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, concertgoers and family members of those who attended a country music festival that ended in death for dozens of people sought Monday to recover belongings left ...