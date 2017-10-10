Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Gun-control group sues ‘bump stock’ makers, sellers

Gun-control group sues ‘bump stock’ makers, sellers

By: Associated Press October 10, 2017

One of the nation's leading gun-control groups has filed a lawsuit against the makers and sellers of "bump stocks," the devices used by the gunman in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence filed the lawsuit on behalf of victims of the Oct. 1 shooting ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo