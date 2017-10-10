Justices to hear argument in states’ disputes over water

The Supreme Court says it will hear a decades-long dispute between Florida and Georgia over water rights.

The justices on Tuesday issued a brief order in a lawsuit that Florida filed at the high court challenging water use by its neighbor.

The court set not set a date for arguments in the case.

A lawyer appointed by the court to oversee the suit recommended that the justices side with Georgia. Florida has objected to the lawyer’s recommendation.

The states’ battle over water use dates back to 1990 and involves the river basin that includes western Georgia, eastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

The justices also say they will hear argument in Texas’ lawsuit against Colorado and New Mexico over the flow of the Rio Grande. No date has been set.

Also on Tuesday, the court decided to leave in place the conviction of ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship for misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.

Blankenship, who recently finished a one-year prison term, had asked the court to review his conviction, which a federal appeals court upheld in January.

Blankenship had said he’s “more than 100 percent innocent” and the case was colored by emotion and publicity. He says natural gas caused the explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine, and the trial judge erred in instructing the jury and limiting cross-examination.

Four investigations found worn and broken cutting equipment created a spark that ignited accumulations of coal dust and methane gas.

The court also turned away a free-speech appeal from a former school lunch server in Minnesota who was charged with sexting a 15-year-old student. The justices did not comment Tuesday in allowing the criminal case against Krista Muccio to proceed.

Muccio was charged with sending words and photos of a sexual nature to the student. The teen’s father found them on his son’s Instagram account.

A Minnesota appeals court had struck down a state law aimed at adults who use social media to lure children into sexual encounters. The state’s Supreme Court overruled the lower court.

The court also declined to take up the conspiracy conviction of Osama bin Laden’s former personal assistant by a military tribunal.

The justices’ order Tuesday was issued without comment and could be the final legal appeal by Guantanamo detainee Ali Hamza al-Bahlul.

A military commission convicted Bahlul of conspiracy and other crimes in 2008.

An appellate panel at one point ruled the military tribunal lacked the authority to convict defendants of conspiracy and other crimes that are not international war crimes.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit later upheld the conviction.