Justices to hear argument in states’ disputes over water

The Supreme Court says it will hear a decades-long dispute between Florida and Georgia over water rights. The justices on Tuesday issued a brief order in a lawsuit that Florida filed at the high court challenging water use by its neighbor. The court set not set a date for arguments in the case. A lawyer appointed by the ...