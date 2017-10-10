Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Justices to hear argument in states’ disputes over water
The Supreme Court says it will hear a decades-long dispute between Florida and Georgia over water rights. The justices on Tuesday issued a brief order in a lawsuit that Florida filed at the high court challenging water use by its neighbor. The court set not set a date for arguments in the case. A lawyer appointed by the ...