Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Supreme Court to examine Missouri’s deer import ban

Supreme Court to examine Missouri’s deer import ban

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 10, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court has been asked to decide whether the Missouri Constitution permits the state Department of Conservation to regulate privately owned deer. The Court of Appeals Eastern District on Tuesday provisionally OK’d a series of recently enacted state regulations aimed at Missouri’s so-called “captive cervid” industry. However, the court transferred the case to the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo