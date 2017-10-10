Supreme Court to examine Missouri’s deer import ban

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court has been asked to decide whether the Missouri Constitution permits the state Department of Conservation to regulate privately owned deer. The Court of Appeals Eastern District on Tuesday provisionally OK’d a series of recently enacted state regulations aimed at Missouri’s so-called “captive cervid” industry. However, the court transferred the case to the ...