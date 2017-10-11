Crash with pizza driver yields $750K settlement

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Jackson County woman who was injured when a pizza delivery driver rear-ended her car has received a $750,000 settlement. The woman, who was not identified by her attorney, was driving at about 35 mph when she was struck by the pizza delivery driver at the intersection of 39th Street and Crackerneck Road in Independence. Police ...